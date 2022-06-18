.

After making himself known in the music industry with his talent and music prowess, Afro pop artiste, producer and record label owner believes his new single, Mose, which also means beauty will put music enthusiasts on a new level of vibe.

With a career that is already attracting attention for the right reasons this year, Omili hinted that he now draws fans from all over the globe with his unique music ability to write, create and perform effortlessly.

Recalling how his music career started, the singer who was raised by a widowed mother who passed away in 2006 on his birthday, said he dedicated his birthday celebrations to as a memorial in remember of the sacrifices she made to push him to this level.

Speaking further, he said he now understands the music industry and knows what his fans expect from him, adding that “the music industry keeps you on your toes but that does not stop a creative mind like me to explore and give the people a relatable music that reflects what they go through in their daily lives.”

Asked what he intends to achieve with music, Omili said he wants to use his music as a tool for promoting cultural heritage, unity, beauty and community love with a vision to inspire and empower talented youths through global platform called Starzhood Entertainment.

With hit tracks such as Catch Me If you Can, Not Sorry, Dem No Fit Quench My Fire to his credit, the singer maintained that there is more to come from him to keep his fans entertained.