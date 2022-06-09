.

A 47-year-old-man, Malam Isah Magaji on Thursday told a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna that he wants his son to be an Almajiri pupil when he clocks seven.

Magaji who resides in Rafin Guza area stated that he was also an Almajiri pupil when he was young.

“It is my desire to send my child to an almajiri school in Zaria.

”I don’t want him to attend primary or secondary schools because my parents also sent me there”,he said.

He made the request after the judge Mallam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta granted custody of the boy to his former wife , Ruqayya Lawal.

The judge ruled that Lawal should take care of the two-year-old boy.

He also ordered Magaji to pay N6,000 monthly as feeding allowance for the son.

The judge also ordered Lawal to hand over the boy to his father once he is seven.

Abubakar-Tureta also ordered Magaji to take care of his child’s clothing, school and medical.

On the issue of taking the child to almajiri school, the judge said it was not wise to repeat the same mistake his parents made in the past did.

He urged the defendant to take his child to a secular school and an Islamiya school close by.

“I also went to almajiri school but that didn’t stop me from going for Western education.

“I didn’t send my children to almajiri school and my son has memorized the Qur’an.

“We are calling on the government not to dissolve the almajiri school system but to modify it because Islam does not support begging”,he said.

Earlier, Lawal told court that she wants N10,000 monthly for her son’s feeding.