By Festus Ahon, Asaba

PROVOST of Federal College of Education (Technical), FCE(T), Asaba, Delta State, Dr Josephine Anene-Okeakwa, has vowed to do all within her power to continue to creat positive impact in the college to move it to enviable heights.

Dr Anene-Okeakwa stated this while speaking at the occasion of her 3rd year anniversary as Provost, organised by the Directorate of Consultancy Services of the College, held at the Main Auditorium of the institution.

She pointed that her appointment as Provost of the college was divine as she never lobbied for it, calling for continuous corporations from members of staff of the institution to achieve its collective goals.

While narrating her journey to the top, she disclosed that she was of a humble beginning being a petty trader while growing up at the popular Ogbe-Ogonogo Market in the capital city of Asaba.

Dr Anene-Okeakwa further revealed that her career began in the college as a youth corper in the early 90s when she pioneered the Home Economics Department, before her rise to the top.

She expressed gratitude to the Chairman of Governing Council of the College, Prof Kabiru Ishyaku, for his fatherly role and immense support which according to her translated into the monumental achievements recorded in her three years in office.

She charged management and staff to redouble efforts to the service of the college, stressing that every iota of positive effort put in by staff would be highly appreciated.

She said; “I am what I am today because of God. I cannot share His glory with any man. If you don’t know God, better know him now He is the one that made my appointment possible for I never thought I will be Provost any day and I never lobbied for it. I was only working hard and putting in my best because I love working hard not to impress anybody because that is the stuff I am made of.

“What God cannot give me no one can give. You can only help when God has approve of it. Who am I to stand before the mammoth crowd. I was a garri seller, orange seller. I sold pap (akamu) and today I am a Provost. There is prize for hard work. There is prize for patience and there is great reward for dedication to duty.

“I know I may have stepped on toes in the course of carrying out my administrative responsibility as Provost of this college, it was not intended to hurt or punish anybody. Please when I correct you, don’t be angry because it is he who loves you that can correct you. As a daughter of the soil, I will do everything within my powers to positively impact on the college and will not also tolerate any step intended to ridicule the institution.”

Speaking further, she thanked management, staff and students of the college for their show of love, understanding and cooperation, just as she urged them not to relent in the team work that has kept the college going.

Also speaking at the event, the Chief Host and Chairman, Governing Council of the College, Prof. Kabiru Ishyaku, commended the Provost for her doggedness and steadfastness which according to him was the result of the day’s celebration.

He charged the Provost not to rest on her oars but continue to thrive towards the upliftment of the college and society at large.

The immediate past Provost of the College, Dr. Nwanze Ignatius Ezoem, congratulated Dr. Anene-Okeakwa on her successful three years of efficient, proactive and effective leadership of the the great citadel of learning, adding that despite the economic challenges in the nation, she has taken Federal College of Education (Technical), Asaba to another level.

“Indeed, without mincing words , your three years tenure as Chief Executive and Provost of FCE(T), Asaba, has promoted and sustained a good working relationship among staff, absolute peace within the students and cordial relationship between the college and the community/public. Also within these three years, you have raised structures such as new ICT Complex, Hostels to mention but a few”, he said.