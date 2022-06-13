Adedoyin Ayomide Samuel, better known as Ayrubber, who is TikTok Nigeria’s Creator Operations Manager, has expressed total surprise over the unusually royal-themed reception he received in Ghana during an official trip recently.

AyRubber visited the country with some members of his team for familiarisation tour and collaboration. Since the social media platform became opened to the rest of the world in 2018, the platform has given many young talents across the globe the opportunity to showcase what they can do, and particularly, the entertainment industry in Nigeria has not remained the same.

The visit by the philanthropist and media personality was documented right from the Muratala international airport in Lagos, Nigeria till he touched down in Ghana, and they were shared with his fans on social media.

Ayrubber was then given a rousing welcome by the team in Ghana.

Ayrubber and his team were hosted at the magnificent Kempinski Hotel at the Gold Coast city. He hung out with other celebrities techies. He shared pictures of the absolute fun he had with the caption:

“Celebrity techies, we vibe differently”.

The Nigeria Institute of Journalism in Lagoa graduate was also hosted to a welcoming reception by TikTok Ghana, after which he was dressed in one of the country’s most exquisite attire and adorned in royalty to commemorate 2022 African day.

Ayrubber’s welcoming was not complete without a beautiful and customised TikTok cake. The Nigerian was also presented with ‘plenty of cedis’.

The talent manager was stunned with his breath taken away. He shares his deep appreciation to everyone involved in the honour he received on the trip.

Ayrubber wrote on Instagram: “I never expected this. @portiawekia dresses me up as a king. @wesleykessegh and the test of the #Teamsam. Creators surprised me with loads of cedis, a cake and massive love! They even brought trumpet. You guys are the best. Once again ‘Medaase.'”