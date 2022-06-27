Hika is a Nigerian artiste who is currently creating her own space in the music industry with a fresh sound that is a reflection of Afro pop, soul, reggae and dancehall.

Born, Ehika Patience Precious (Chika) on the 14th of January in Lagos state, Hika, as she is popularly known, is a native of Imo state, Nigeria. The musical artist bagged her degree in Philosophy from the renowned University of Lagos state. Growing up, the multi-talented singer and songwriter has always had a flair for music.

Hika writes and composes her own music because it comes easily to her. “My writing dynamics has been prominent because I love to play with words so I have had no qualms writing and composing my tracks she states. Her relationship with music had started long before she conceived the idea of following through with her music career. “I wanted to be a song writer, but then no one wants to patronize and I ended up having too many songs written by me with no one to sing it, that made me consider it myself, and my friends see me as a star that also encouraged me” she says.

As a result of years of experience from practice, the performer has honed her musical talent and skills, constantly working to be a better version of herself to be able to dish out good music on the go to her fans. The artist is destined for stardom, with her current tracks doing the numbers and has so far garnered over 100k plus streams across all platforms. Speaking on her debut track ‘Honeygram’, She says that it was formed based on patient love. ‘The single was inspired by love, I am reaching out to ladies who will always do everything to keep their man, those who can encourage their man to victory – the patient ones. The single ‘Honeygram’ was like a freestyle in the studio but ironically; it became my debut single.’ – Hika. The song fuses elements of dancehall and afrobeat into an infectious beat met with Hika’s powerful and distinct vocal style.

She expressed more of her feelings about Love and Life in her last project. This was a beautiful work of art which was titled “Way Back Love”, a 3-track EP containing ‘Honey gram’ along with ‘Go crazy’ and ‘Aroma Display’. This project featured songs with the elements of Afrobeats and dancehall flawlessly blended together.

‘The industry should get ready for Hika: More music, Hika everywhere, it’s going to be a #rehikanation. I know the industry demands a high standard, hard-working female artiste who will compete favorably with the guys. I promise, I will make everyone proud of me’ – she concluded.