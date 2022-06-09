Shusha—is thought of as the beating heart of Karabakh. Shusha is a city I have loved since childhood. I could not imagine after 28 years of Armenian occupation I will go to Shusha one day.

These were the words of the founder and president, friends of Azerbaijan, Billura Bayramova-Bernard who recently visited Shusha, Karakbakh.

Shusha, Karabakh—above a valley carpeted with dense pine forest, the rocky cliff that leads to the town of Shusha is riddled with scars left by the impact of thousands of bullets. It is so pockmarked that the damage looks like the residue left by heavy summer rain—it is here that in 2020 Karabakh war was won.

Karabakh and seven adjacent regions—all of which are recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan—had been under Armenian control since the first Karabakh war in the early 1990s. After the liberation of the occupied territory, 750,000 Azerbaijanis displaced from Karabakh in the first war will be able to start returning to their home.

History of Shusha

The was founded during the reign of the Azerbaijani Karabakh khanate’s Panahali khan in the 18th century. According to historical sources, Panahali khan decided to build an “eternal and invincible fortress in a firm and impassable place in the mountains” given the unfavorable location of previous castles. Construction of the city kicked off in 1752 at about 1,600 meters above sea level in Karabakh, and the capital of the khanate was moved to the city in 1756-1757. Shortly after its liberation, Shusha was declared the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The ravage by Armenia on Shusha cultural and monumental structures

My first visit to Shusha happened last year in July. The visit was organised by the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan. It took 10 hours drive from Baku to Shusha.

Coming home, almost all historical, cultural, and religious monuments were completely destroyed during the period of occupation.

As of today, the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan has identified more than 400 monuments that have been destroyed in the liberated territories. The monuments in these territories are up to 3000. Cultural and religious property belonging to Azerbaijan has also been looted, desecrated, altered, and illegally exported to Armenia. Twenty-two museums and museum branches with over 100,000 artefacts in the liberated territories have been destroyed.

This leaves me sad, and also my friends who lost members of their family during the war.

My second visit

My second visit was last April for the Congress of World Azerbaijanis. About 400 diaspora representatives from 65 countries reportedly attended the event. The fifth Congress in Shusha brought the Azerbaijanis from across the world to discuss the activities of the diaspora in the post-war period. Discussions took place in panel sessions over the tasks facing the Azerbaijani diaspora in the post-war period, and the contributions of the Azerbaijani diaspora to the restoration and reconstruction of the Karabakh region.

The congress addressed issues such as the challenges confronting the Azerbaijani Diaspora in the post-war period, as well as its contributions to the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh.

My president’s speech of hope

President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech: “Shusha is a key city in the Karabakh (Garabagh) region due to its geographic location and historical significance as one of the major cultural, economic, and administrative centers of Azerbaijan.”

Currently, the city is being intensively restored and reconstructed under the direct guidance of President Ilham Aliyev. This year is celebrated as the “Year of Shusha” across Azerbaijan and the government plans to open the city of Shusha for tourist arrivals in 2023.

My advice to diaspora activists

I am of a few Azerbaijanis who live in Africa. In my nine years in Nigeria, I have been involved in the development of cultural relationships between the two countries.

So, my advice to us as diaspora activists is for us to be interested in attracting potential investors to our home countries, exploring opportunities for public-private partnerships, and expanding the scope of events to promote Azerbaijani culture.

