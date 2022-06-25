'I can't bear to think about it', Billie Eilish speaks on US abortion ruling

Billie Eilish admitted it was a ‘dark day for women’ following the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V Wade, as she took to the stage at the Glastonbury Festival on Friday.

The singer, 20, who first made her debut at the festival on The Other Stage at Worthy Farm in 2019, told the crowd she ‘couldn’t bear to think about’ the ruling which ended the constitutional right to abortion in the US, meaning individual states could decide whether abortion can be made illegal.

Billie, who made history as the youngest ever star to headline Glastonbury on its iconic Pyramid Stage, delivered a stellar medley of hits in an edgy look that consisted of a graphic oversized T-shirt and matching shorts for thousands of waiting fans.

.⁦@billieeilish⁩ during ⁦her set @glastonbury⁩: “Today is a very dark day for women in America. … I can’t bear to think about it anymore.” #roevwade pic.twitter.com/d5m7nGJHl9 — Jami Ganz (@jamiganz) June 24, 2022

I’m just going to say that because I can’t bear to think about it any longer.’

She went onto dedicate her song Your Power, which was about older men who abuse their position, to everyone affected.

The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion that have been in place for nearly 50 years by deciding to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling and hand back power to individual states to decide whether or not to permit the procedure.

The justices held that the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that allowed abortions performed before a fetus would be viable outside the womb – between 24 and 28 weeks of pregnancy – was wrongly decided because the U.S. Constitution makes no specific mention of abortion rights.

The ruling means that individual states now have the power to decide on whether to ban abortion. The Guttmacher Institute, a pro-choice research group, has said that 26 states are ‘certain or likely’ to ban abortion now.

The decision means that women with unwanted pregnancies in large swathes of America will now face the choice of traveling to another state where the procedure remains legal and available, buying abortion pills online or having a potentially dangerous illegal abortion.