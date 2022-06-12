,

Evang Paulinus Ugochukwu, is the President General of the largest Electronics market in west Africa/Africa, Alaba International Market Electronics.

Ugochukwu hails from Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State and is the Managing Director of Sound Prince Internationalnal Company Limited.

He was able to change the perception and image of people concerning Alaba International Market, which is no doubt the biggest electronic market in the whole of Africa. Through some innovative measures, the haven of fake and substandard products has been curbed, as well as the innovation of some developmental facilities for the welfare of its members.

In this interview, he highlighted the relevance of PVC and encouraged traders to register in their constituency for them to exercise their civic rights ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Can we have brief details about your background?

My name is evangelist Paulinus Ugochukwu, I am the President of Alaba International Market Association, I hail from Oraifite, Ekwusigo local government area of Anambra State. I am the Managing Director of Sound Prince International Company Limited.

I was born into an idolatry family, my father was the chief priest of my town for more than 25 years. Before my encounter with Jesus Christ, I was worshipping Idol with my father, but in 1995, my father died and I was converted to Christianity after encountering Jesus Christ.

Although I was to succeed him, in the early years of my life, I never entered any church.

My father started serving the idol at the age of 25 he died at 54 years.

I love God so much but before I got 25 years, I already had an encounter. I didn’t have access to the word of God.

So when I had the encounter with God, He instructed that I should serve Him and He would bless me. In the beginning, it was so tough, with a lot of persecution but I was able to surmount the challenge and I survived it.

.

Alaba International Market is regarded as the largest electronic market in West Africa. You are the arrowhead at the helm of affairs, how have you fared governing it?

Well as the President General of Alaba International Market Electronics, it’s a great privilege to be a leader, serving in such a capacity. First I have to make sure that there is peaceful co-existence among the whole sections of the market and to work together with the Executive team in bringing progress to the generality of Alaba International traders and our millions of customers.

My mission is to bring liberation to the market, being a pastor and also a businessman. When the market needed positive changes, I was encouraged to take up the leadership position.

I didn’t show interest initially as the situation was not favourable, the traders started agitating for me to salvage the situation, the market was at zero level everything was static. I had to seek divine intervention and God supported the cause, there was a confirmation before I swing into action.

Also, I sought counsel from men of God before I took up the leadership position.

How would assess the previous leadership, and now? Is there any remarkable achievement since you resume office?

My predecessors tried their best, but there was still much that was left unattended The infrastructures were in poor condition and dilapidated. Hug debt and nothing seems to be working. The infrastructures such as electric poles and basic facilities were in a bad state, accumulated electricity bills before I assume office. There was a huge debt that I had to pay off through God’s grace.

You recently sensitized the Alaba International Market Association traders on the need for them to get their PVCs ahead of the 2023 general elections. Can you throw more light on it?

The recent happenings have revealed so much to us, that if you want a change, you must effect a change. I needed to educate and encourage our people to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards to enable them to take an active part in elections. It’s their civil right.

I have more than 15 boys serving under me and four domestic staff including my wife none of them have PVC and they are all over 18years. I am the only one who has PVC. which is not encouraging.

If I don’t sensitize them, during the election i will be the only ones to go out to vote likewise many people in the market. If everybody in this market has PVC, we can exercise our Civic right, it’s really good we vote not minding the outcome.

But you know that most traders don’t have the time to spare, coupled with the slow pace of the registration. I have to encourage all my members to be good citizens and make sure they register and get thier PVC.

I am equally calling on every other market across Nigeria to emulate us because for you to be a leader of such big market you must effect a positive change.

It is not just about gains as a leader but sacrifices made to impact the environment. It is not just having the title of leader but you making tangible progress.

When I became the President of Alaba Electronics Market, I made four promises to them, within two years I was able to fulfil promises even what I didn’t promise I also included, I kept doing things.

The Bible says “when the righteous is on the throne the people rejoice” the people are happy so when I informed them about the PVC registration, everybody was rejoicing because they have a good leader.

A good leader speaks the truth, especially regarding a collective goal. Everybody in the market showed interest. They all agreed to the decision to shut down the market on Thursday, so people can go get their PVC. It was a collective decision, everybody in the market accepted it, and there was no opposition.

During the time I contested for the election, in my manifesto, I mentioned health care service and I fulfilled this dream, we have health care facility in the market, fully equipped, including personnel, and we have qualified doctors, midwives and nurses to attend to our members.

The facilities in the market clinic are State of the art medical facilities. It is for the welfare of our members, customers and the entire business community. we don’t want anyone to die from a preventable situation. We do not want any trader to die because they do not have access to medical facilities.

There was no firefighting truck in the market before now, but through self-efforts, we now have a brand new firefighting vehicle that serves the market and the community.

Also, we have a modern toilet, we built when you come here at night the serene of the environment looks different with a solar system.

You became the President of the market in 2018, do you still want to contest?

I am not contesting. My enormous work is done. What I had in the manifesto is fulfilled

What if your association members decide that you should contest for you to have another tenure, would you be re-elected or is it a single term?

It is a single tenure I can’t come back.

As the President, your tenure is winding off, what strategy do you have on the ground to ensure 100% compliance as regards the registration of PVC by traders due to those who will try to be indifferent on the issue?

The information has been spread properly. The publicity is done and the idea is go and get your PVC. If INEC will station their facility in the market, we will welcome it. It will go a long way in helping our members to register and obtain their PVC therefore, want to appeal to the national chairman of INEC and Lagos REC to come to our aid so that the traders will not be disenfranchised.

Ahead of the 2023 elections aspirants would have private meetings with the market EXCOs so what should we expect to see, do you have a consensus candidate the market would want to vote into office?

You Should know that this is a market, it is just like a community with a traditional ruler who must welcome everybody.Anyone who enters your house you must welcome them. We have a very good relationship with the current leadership of Lagos State government, from the local government Up To the state. Here we welcome every candidate that wish to visit us to campaign.

At he end of your tenure, what would the people remember you for?

I will be remembered for all the good things I have been able to put in place along with my elected executives.

We made progress in all aspects. My leadership brought back those who left the market and became tricycle operators.But with God and my little effort change took place. Because

When God is with you anywhere you go you affect the place, people begin to make progress in their business no more problem no more fighting and quarrels the market is at peace.

Alaba International Market is prominent when you talk of piracy and the sales of substandard goods. How have you been able to manage the situation as President?

We have developed a very good relationship with the Standard Organization of Nigeria,(SON). so like my own company which is sound prince is My brand name when I assume office as president I encouraged my members to advertise their own products My own product sound prince is competing with foreign product. And It’s getting market acceptability than foreign products. We deal on music instrument. Any musical instruments you see sound prince is My brand name we assemble it in Nigeria.if round the market you will see different brands owned by Nigerians competing with the foreign brands. The issue of piracy cannot be stop totally but we have been able to curb it.

What measures did you put in place to check piracy as the president because people lose millions as a result of this?

We already have the presence of SON in the market They normally inspect goods, gather substandard goods and confiscate it. we have a committee in charge of inspection that are working with them. Sometimes the ones who seize goods go to the garage and invite the SON to carry out their duty themselves.

Sub standard goods have reduced because many people want to have their own brand name.

People now have their own brand name

Once that is done no need for any one of them to advertise the foreign brand, and no company or individual will pirate their brand products. So the endpoint like I keep telling my people to reduce piracy we must be creative and promote our indigenous brands. Again we need the government to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive. We are currently battling with forex which has contributed so much to the rising cost of goods in the market. The cost of doing business is very high at the moment, and the power supply is so poor now, so government should do all they can to salvage the situation. Insecurity is equally a big issue affecting trade across the nation. All these and more are things government should pay serious attention to so that more investors can invest into our economy.