By Chinedu Adonu

Nigerian youths have been advised to avoid using violence as a means of addressing their grievances concerning human right violation in the country, especially by attacking security operatives.

The State Director of National Orientation Agency of Nigeria, NOA, Ebonyi state, Desmond Onwo, said that violence shouldn’t be an option to resolve issues, hinting that, youths should be well organized and enlightened about human right situations and approach court when victimized.

Onwo made this known in Abakaliki, during a two day youth workshops organised by the Capacity Seminar Awareness, Advocacy and Ethics, CSAAE, aimed at building a better Africa, by educating, intervening and rescuing the Nigerian youths.

“Human right is a needed right for everybody, you don’t buy it, government don’t give you human right; once you’re a human being, you deserve those rights but when someone try to stop you from enjoying does right, you have to protest through legal means,” Onwo said.

He continued “Ordinarily, I don’t expect the youth to be violent, they should be organized, they have to be enlightened, if there human right is violated, there are channels to address the issues, they should abide by the law”.

He called on youths to always identify with the appropriate authority or institutions to lay their complains as the law supersedes every violations.

On his part, the Attorney General and commissioner for justice in Ebonyi state, Hon. Barrister Cletus Ofoke, who commended CSAAE for organising such event, said it was timely

Ofoke represented by the Director, legal drafting and law review, Dr. Nnena Amelekwa, disclosed that the programme would enable the youths to align with security agencies especially the Nigerian police, adding that more Awareness, networking and cooperation will be achieved to curb human right violation.

The State Police Command spokesman, Chris Anyanwu, responding, pleaded for the youths to be patriotic and law abiding. He assured of visible co-existence among the youths and police personnel.