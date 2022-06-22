This is to notify the General Public that the above named organization has applied to Corporate Affairs Commission for registration as incorporated Trustees under Part ‘F’ of the Company and Allied Matters Act of 2020.

TRUSTEES

1. Omeje Vincent Uchechukwu (Trustee & Chairman)

2. Nweze Kelechi Chinyere (Trustee & Secretary)

AIMS AND OBJECTIVES

The aims and objectives of the Foundation are as follows:

a) To search for and identify gifted but less privileged and indigent children, physically-challenged persons and help them achieve their ambition in life.

b) To establish social welfare that will help rehabilitate children in distress, physically-challenged persons, orphans and the less privileged children as well as the elderly.

c) To take care of and carter for elderly persons within the region of jurisdiction.

d) To identify developmental needs in rural communities and execute community projects based on the needs of the community.

Any objection to the registration should be forwarded to the Registrar General, Corporate Affairs Commission, Plot 420 Tigress Crescent, Off Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama Abuja, within 28 days of this publication.

Signed,

Omeje Vincent Uchechukwu

(Trustee & Chairman)