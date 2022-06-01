By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

As the Buhari-led administration intensifies efforts on ease of doing business, the Director General of Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, NMCO, Engr Obadiah Nkom, has revealed how the agency is revolutionalizing the nation’s mining sector with digitalized operations that have led to high revenue generation with basic principles in recent years.

Nkom made the disclosure during a media interactive session held at the NMCO’s headquarters in Abuja, where he said the success of NMCO is not far-fetched but based on the provisions of the 2007 Mining Act, which he and his team have adopted and applied since he took over the affairs of the agency.

He said the NMCO is poised to ensure investors’ confidence is built on the Nigerian mining sector by taking the needed information on various solid minerals value chains to their bedrooms and boardrooms.

And that the entire digital platform will be launched soon in second half of 2022, which already is running and generating traffic daily as potential investors are accessing and utilizing the platform.

According to him, the migration into the online system commenced in December, 2021 and this since then has positively impacted on the economy, and he said the secret was about teamwork at the agency as dedicated staff work assiduously and professionally to keep the process moving with strict adherence to the provisions of the laws.

He also explained that the migration is to enhance transparent administration of the mineral titles in the country in line with global best practices.

On the agency’s projections and strategies to sustain the tempo, he said currently there are 7,200 valid solid mineral titles, and this has led to substantial increase in the number of valid mining titles in the last one year, which serves as prove of appreciable improvement in solid mineral resources administration.

According to the DG, international investors are taking advantage of the improved services, digitalization, and efficient system of NMCO for their licenses.

He also told the media that over 4,000 names of mineral title holders have been published in national dailies.

He said: “We began the migration into online system in December 2021, but have not yet released direct access to the public. But they can reach us indirectly reasons are because we want to provide a system that is effective as well as efficient, also we don’t want to release an immature product.

“We have to dot the i’s and cross the t’s to ensure its purpose. It is a World Bank contract which is programmed for three years and in litigations, we have had a hundred percent.

“We also hope to launch the system to the public to even attract foreign investments and investors in the next two months.

“Every year since 2019, we keep beating the previous year in revenue generation.

“The NMCO generated N4.3 billion in 2021, an increase from the N2.3 billion it generated in 2020. The projection for 2021 was N2.5 billion but NMCO surpassed the projection to N4.3 billion.

“The figure is the highest ever generated to the federation account by NMCO over the years.

“I have my projection for this year on the amount to generate for the sector as I always believe that I should be able to do better than previous years.

“Mining sector is not only about revenue generation, there are other factors that are equally important as the revenue.”

Meanwhile, speaking on the close relationship with other agencies in the Ministry, which his organization has established a very strong relationship with the parent Ministry, established principles which it has been implementing based on the 2007 Mining Act and other government policies.

According to the NMCO boss the principles used to serve clients and make the business process less cumbersome include: first come first serve, use it or lose it (licenses not used or dormant are being revoked, and given to clients who are willing to invest and operationalize the license); and then non-subjectivity; security of tenure , security of license and transparency.

Elaborating on the transparency and accountability, he (Nkom) pointed that there is collaboration with relevant national and international agencies including the Nigerian Extractive Transparency International Initiative, NEITI, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, and other relevant security agencies.

However, he pointed that there are challenges of poor relationship between some mining companies and host communities, which throw up impediments in the process of getting consent of host communities to commence work. He also said some mineral title holders fail to carry the people along.

Another challenge he made known is absence of thematic map of the country that indicates intricate details of market, Right of Way, reserved areas, and others, which will help not to allocate titles in such areas.

