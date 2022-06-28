By Ebube Agbedo

Wakawaka Doctor is a practicing Medical doctor with interests in Mental and Public Health who just loves to explore. Seeing new places and cultures, and meeting new people helps him to achieve this. His job has taken him to three continents and he has visited 60 countries and 84 cities.

The content creator and social media influencer has more than 500,000 followers across social media platforms where he shares his travel experiences to educate people on various travel experiences and migration options.

Born and raised in the outskirts of Lagos State, Nigeria to a very hardworking Yoruba parents who sacrificed everything for their children, Wakawaka Doctor is the first of three kids, and a devoted Christian.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery from one of the most prestigious Universities in Nigeria. He also bagged Master’s in Public Health and he’s currently wrapping up another Master’s degree in Neurology and Psychotherapy. He has worked and practiced as a medical doctor in Africa, the Middle East and Europe.

According to Wakawaka Doctor, his love for travel started in 2014 when he left Nigeria for the first time for work purposes in the Middle East and he had an opportunity to tour the Gulf Corporation Council (GCC) countries which include Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar.

This exposed him to an array of cultures, traditions, and values and opened his eyes to a new world he had never even conceived of. This experience ignited an inquisitiveness to explore and discover cultural differences across the world.

He is the chief editor of wakawakadoctor.com where I document his travel experiences to educate people on various travel experiences, and migration options. He also gives tips on how to book flights and accommodation easily.

In 2020, he founded Urban Nomads Travel Community, a legitimate immigration platform where people can join by subscribing to various travel packages and access exclusive materials from him and other consultants. These consultants work on their study or job applications in a bid to help them move abroad.

Speaking about balancing his work life as a health practitioner, tourist and a social media influencer, Wakawaka Doctor said; “there is a popular saying. “Do what you love and not love what you do”. I love my job as a doctor and tourism is a hobby for me.”

Helping people is also a core of Wakawaka Doctor’s Personality which he does on his social media platforms for people who want advice on moving abroad among other things. “So, it is quite easy for me to strike a balance and switch between these three in a dynamic manner.”