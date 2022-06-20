By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested a man and his wife for allegedly chaining their seven-year-old boy, Kelechi Nwosu, and dumping him in a room.

The couple, 30-year-old Chimezie Nwosu and his 26-year-old wife, Victoria Nwosu, were arrested around the World Bank area in Owerri, Imo state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Michael Abattam, who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, yesterday, said Kelechi and two other children were rescued by the police after the matter was reported to it by a good Nigerian.

He said based on the information, the police stormed the area. “On arrival, the police operatives went into the identified house where they found a malnourished child, later identified as Kelechi Nwosu, age seven years, in an uncompleted security post, his two legs chained and locked with two padlocks.

“The child was immediately rescued alongside two other children, Destiny Nwosu, 11 years and Chinemerie Nwosu, 9 years all looking unkempt.

He added: “Preliminary investigation revealed that the child was chained by his stepmother, Mrs Victoria Nwosu, 26 years

“The father of the three children, Mr Chimezie Nwosu, 30 years seeing his wife maltreating the child never showed concern or cautioned his wife. It was also discovered that the three rescued children were left by Mr Victor Nwosu’s estranged wife.

“On rescuing the children, the police operatives immediately rushed them to a nearby government hospital where they were treated and discharged.

“However, they were later handed over to a government-recognised orphanage where they will be well taken care of pending when their mother is located.

“Meanwhile, the two suspects are presently in police custody undergoing interrogation and will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.”

Vanguard News