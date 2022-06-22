The 2020 COVID era marked a turning point in the sports card industry. With no sports on live TV, many fans found themselves revisiting their old boxes of baseball cards. Almost overnight, the hobby exploded. Whereas 6-figure sales broke headlines in 2019, 7-figure transactions now occur on a weekly basis on platforms such as PWCC and Goldin Auctions.

At the heart of this seismic shift are collectors who have dedicated years to their craft long before the hobby exploded. One of the most recognizable names in the space is Raymond Li, founder of ASC Investments. Based in New York City, Asiancards is a quantitative sports card trading firm that specializes in brokering high-end cards.

Having previously worked on Wall Street as an investment banker, Raymond initially saw how analytical aspects of finance could be applied to an unstructured market such as sports cards. Fast forward a few years, ASC capital has transformed into an empire of sorts in the sports card world.

Raymond attributes his success to passion. “I really believe that in order to be successful at anything, you really have to love it with your heart and soul. Sports cards are my life. They are the last thing I think about when I go to bed and the first thing I think about after I open my eyes. There are some days when I work more than my 15-hour a day banking day, but it doesn’t feel like work to me because I enjoy it so much.”

It was this passion that pulled him out of a life characterized by three-coffee-a-day, 80-hour work weeks on Wall Street. Looking back, Raymond claims that “taking the leap to trade sports cards full-time was the best decision of my life. I hated everything about working in banking: the mundane nature of the work, the crazy hours, and the fact that I had to wear a suit every day–even in the sweltering New York City heat.”

Even though Raymond felt zero passion for his day job and wanted to quit, he encountered stiff resistance when it came to pulling the trigger. “Honestly, it was the social pressure that made it hard to quit my job. I was only 8 months into my 2-year program and everybody told me how big of a mistake I was making by quitting way before the end. But one day, I watched a Gary Vee video and mustered up the courage to put in my 2 weeks’ notice–well, actually one week because I hated that job very much.” Fast forward three years, Raymond Li has built a trading card empire that has transformed the industry landscape.

However, his plans to transform the industry do not stop at ASC Investments. In addition to being a full-time sports card dealer, Raymond is the founder of Veriswap, a platform that makes it easier and safer to trade sports cards through the mail. “Twenty years ago, elementary school kids would trade Jordan cards on the school playground during recess.

Now, professional investors are doing deals on private jets with private security. This emerging behavior is unsupported, and trading is an area in the hobby that is ripe for disruption.” In order to use Veriswap, users will need to go through a rigorous vetting process involving identity and reference checks.

Once onboarded, they upload photos of their cards to a virtual showcase and propose trades with other users from the comfort of their home–without having to speed hundreds of dollars flying to shows across the country. “With Veriswap, I truly believe that we’re only getting started. We’re in the 3rd inning and have a long road of innovation ahead, as a platform and also as an industry,” Raymond says with a grin on his face.