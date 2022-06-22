The recent directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to the Nigeria Football Federation to ensure the elective Congress of the NFF and the election of a new board held as scheduled in September was interpreted as a big blow to the present board members who were hoping to hold on till early next year.

Hiding under the interlocutory injunction obtained by a group of concerned football stakeholders from a Bayelsa High Court, which suspended all activities relating to the planned congress, the hierarchy of the NFF had planned to lie low on plans for the congress until the injunction was vacated.

A source within the football house said that “the plan was to foot drag on the election until after the World Cup and next year’s AFCON in Ivory Coast before they call for election.”

Recall that a few days ago, after a meeting with ‘the 28 dissident state FA Chairmen’, scribe of the NFF Mohammed Sanusi had told them that the responsibility of vacating the court order did not lie with the FA and that they could not do anything about it.

But informed sources told our reporter that the NFF had secretly mapped out plans to stay beyond their time because of the two international tournaments coming up later this year and the AFCON in January, 2023.

“They were really unsettled by the President’ s directive that they seem to be in a fix right now.

“Their plan was burst by President Buhari’s directive,” our source said, adding that “the court order under which they were hiding has now been vacated. I wonder where they will run to now.”

Apart from ensuring that the election is held, the President also directed that the NFF Statutes must be amended to accommodate other interest groups who were either not represented or were under-represented on the board.