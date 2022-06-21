The Chief Executive Officer of AFOBATA Co. Ltd., Alajekwu Chinagbaogu Virginus, popularly known as Solace has explained in a gathering how former Governor of Anambra State and presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi’s provision of computers to his school made him who he is today.

According to him, his journey as a Computer Programmer started with Obi’s help. He said Peter Obi provided his school Uli High School, Uli, popularly known as Uli Boys with set of computers and since then his passion for computers and practicals in class grew.

“So, I’m from Eziama Uli in Ihiala Local Government, Anambra State and I attended the above-mentioned secondary school before I proceeded to seminary in 2009. This was how my journey as a programmer began with peter Obi’s help.

“Fortunately, we were opportune to have a desktop computer in our house as a kid (Provided by my senior brother Williams Chimezie Alajekwu) but I didn’t know the importance of the computer since we only used it to watch movies and nothing more.

“I developed a great love for computer when Peter Obi provided my school (Uli boys) with set of computers. Then I couldn’t wait to get home to practice all my teachers thought us in the school. Days we had computer practicals happened to be my best days in the school then.

“I was able to learn fast beyond my classmates to the extent that I helped my teacher to teach my follow classmates and my juniors’ computer practical in the school.

“The love continued till Bonus Paster seminary Osina, this made my Rector Rev. Josephat Ndinojuo and Mr. Angus Ubor (Computer Teacher) love me without limit. As a student I taught both my classmates, my Junior and Senior Computer Practical at Bonus Pastor Seminary Osina and St. Mary’s Seminary Umuowa Orlu, both in Imo State.

“The Love did not end there, I pursued Computer Programming as a career and that’s the exact thing that made me a millionaire as a teenager, barely 1 year after I took West African Examination (WASSCE).

“If not peter Obi, I wouldn’t have developed the passion I have for computer that has not only made me a millionaire as a teenager, but also a dollar earner. Being a computer literate and a programmer is one of the best things that has ever happen to me because it made me to escape poverty,” said.

The young man, however, vowed to vote and canvass for Peter Obi of the Labour Party and also ensure that his staffs at his company – Afobata Co. LTD also do the same by introducing the ‘No PVC no Salary’ policy.

He also said he would dedicate his social media pages – ‘De Solace’, his fan page – ‘Virginus Alajekwu’, his over thirty million mailing list and phone database for Peter Obi’s campaign.

He further said that with all his strategies, he should be able to comfortably give Peter Obi at least 2 million votes. “This time around I believe the youths votes must surely count because I want better life for myself as a youth and my children yet unborn. I believe Obi is the one who can make this possible,” he added.