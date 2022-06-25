Doctors during their induction ceremony at the College of Health Sciences, BSU Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The College of Health Sciences, Benue State University Makurdi, has been able to graduate a total of 316 Medial Doctors after 12 years of stagnation, following the relentless intervention of Governor Samuel Ortom, the Provost of the College, Prof. Linus Saalu has said.

The Provost explained that the Doctors who have been successfully inducted into the medical profession comprised of 257 males and 59 females.

Recall that the institution suffered 12 years of stagnation, from 2003/2004 when the College started its preclinical training to 2015 a period during which graduands of the institution could not be certified due to the non accreditation of the MBBS programme of the institution by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, the regulatory body of medical profession in Nigeria.

But in 2015 the present administration facilitated the accreditation of the MBBS programme which ended the stagnation period.

Speaking at the recent Special Professional Oath Swearing and Induction Ceremony for the Eighth Set of Graduating Medical Doctors of the College in the year 2022 where 44 new Doctors took the oath, Prof. Saalu said the students and management of the institution would remain eternally grateful to Governor Ortom for making it a top priority to have the College graduate its students by using his office to facilitate the achievement for the state.

Prof. Saalu said “at the conclusion of this induction ceremony our College would have graduated a total of 316 Medical Doctors comprising 257 males and 59 females. This only started in 2015 when Governor Ortom used his good office to facilitate the accreditation of our MBBS programme by the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria, MDCN, which is the regulatory body of medical profession in Nigeria.

“This was after a 12-year stagnation. This College and its students will therefore continue to express our appreciation to the present administration in the state for that laudable accomplishment.”

Speaking on how dear the College is to the present administration in the state, the Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea who represented the Governor at the Oath taking ceremony, said the fact that the present administration had been able to oversee the eighth oath swearing ceremony in the institution spoke laud about “the importance the administration attached to the health concerns of the people of the state and Nigerians in general.”

He listed among others, the government’s purchase of Magnetic Resonance Imaging, MRI, and Dialysis machines for the Teaching Hospital, the accreditation of Courses in the College, the renovation of the Theatre block of the Teaching Hospital for which contract had been awarded, and the construction of the Biosafety Molecular Laboratory as pointers to the fact that the College occupied a special place in the priority list of the administration.

He also disclosed that in pursuit of better working condition for resident doctors in the state, the present administration came tops among states in the federation that had implemented the Medical Residency Training Fund Act and ensuring payments of Resident Doctors since 2021.

The Governor appealed to the MDCN to effect an upward review of intakes into the College from the present 75 to 200 assuring of his resolve to ensure steady growth of infrastructure and installation of necessary equipment in the College stressing further that his administration would continue to prioritize the College to ensure it is ranked among the best in the country.