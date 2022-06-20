Being around for as long as Methuselah without impact is valueless; such stories should be dumped into the bin of history. The same history has taught humanity that a moment of meaningful change is better than a lifetime of mere existing.



Adekemi Oladipo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GetFitNg Technology Limited, etched her name in the annals of history four years ago, when she saw a need, situation, dire one at that, and came to the rescue of so many Nigerians and across the shores of the country, who are living their lives on the edge regarding their fitness and lifestyle.



GetFitNg is a Nigerian company engaged in the business of promoting healthy lifestyle through quality and comfortable range of body shaping, wearable waist trimmers, and helping Nigerians get back into shape.



Even in 21st century, Africa is still without doubt struggling with the provision of adequate health infrastructure, despite the availability of the means required to do it. To complicate things, the people also have failed to imbibe healthy living and eating habit.



Certain food are more likely to contribute to weight gain than others, including processed foods that are high in calories, fat, added sugar, and salt. As some of these food continue to creep into our lives, combined with lack of exercises and adequate rest, the effects tells on the body, particularly in our middle area, which shows the result of what has been going on in the body.



Curbing this, or helping us reduce and eliminate the unpleasant appearances of our protruding tummy and obesity are the mission of Adekemi Oladipo and her GetFitNg Technology Limited; which they had embarked upon since 2018.



Speaking recently to journalists, the CEO of Getfitng assured customers of exposure to latest technologies and inventions, in order to help them lose obnoxious belly fat, as well as pills combined with healthy diet to attain their desired waist line and attractive body frame.



“Getfitng is a purveyor pioneer of our ‘trend’ of waist trainers. We are actually into waist trimmers and not trainers, even though waist trainer is the common language. There is a difference; our products don’t sculpt or train your body to a particular shape, they assist in reducing your belly fat,” stressed the managing director of Getfitng.



Adekemi Oladipo added that, “Getfit Apple cider gummies are made up of 10 per cent acetic acid with the mother and it is 1000mg, Getfitng gummies are very effective at reducing belly bloats, excess appetite, improves metabolism, assists in clearer skin, weight loss and so much more.



“Did I mention Getfitng is the first Apple cider gummies in West Africa? And our sweat sticks were inspired to help improve sweat production during any form of physical activities to help reduce water weight quickly We are all happier when we see our belly fat cry sweat during exercise”, added the owner of G.etfitng



On the launch of the company’s e-learning portal, she explained that the motive is to create a way out for Nigerians, as people’s eating habit and lifestyle naturally attract obesity.



“We registered students and courses on the site. And those enrolled have access to these Do-It-Yourself teachings such as tips on healthy living, a good diet, and easy but effective exercises that will help them to curb tendencies that could lead to obesity. We will be adding more courses subsequently,” stated Adekemi Oladipo.

