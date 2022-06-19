Kelechi Ebele is a thirty-year-old FOREX and crypto-currency trader based in Lagos State. By July, it would be three years he had been in the business. Within these three years, he has made tens of millions and has travelled abroad, taking professional courses on virtual currencies.

He is currently based in six countries ― the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirate, South Africa, China, and of course, Nigeria. He also has small businesses in these countries, which his relatives are helping him to manage.

Because of his busy schedule, Ebele finds it difficult to use two phones, as most Nigerians do. He has four smartphones, which are sometimes a load for him to easily carry around. And in these phones are loaded with six SIM cards, each representing the six countries he is based.

Unfortunately, for him, he was robbed at gunpoint and his four phones ― collectively worth over two million naira ― with the vital documents in them were gone. Thankfully, however, some of his documents, messages and contacts were saved in the cloud.

Since the robbery incident, Ebele harbours some reservations about using multiply phones and SIMs. He currently uses two phones with three SIMs. But he still needs more phone numbers to be able to connect with his family and associates around the world.

During one of his recent foreign business trips, he met another Nigerian who was in the oil and gas business. A conversation ensued, and the issue of multiply phones and SIM usage came up.

“I’m sorry about your stolen phones,” Ebele’s new friend said. “I wonder why you’re still carrying many phones around in this high-tech era.”

Ebele rolled his eyes over his friend. “What do you mean?”

His friend sniggered. “I mean, smart people like me use one phone with many local and foreign phone numbers in it.”

“You can’t be serious,” Ebele spattered.

“Germany, UK, US, Canada, Italy, China, UAE phone numbers all inside my phone,” his friend said. “Thanks to the Dingtone app. I can get more if I want.”

“This can’t be possible,” Ebele almost shouted.

“You need the Dingtone app,” his friend said. “Many Nigerian international businesspeople use it to acquire international phone numbers and to make cheap calls with them.”

Right there on the plane, Ebele downloaded the Dingtone app and obtained an international phone number for one of his phones.

Founded in 2012 in the United States, Dingtone is a phone service provider designed to be easy to use from a mobile device and offers a simple and clean interface for its users to make “free calls and texts” with a second phone number that is registered in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, and more countries and areas.

Over the years, Dingtone has helped people stay connected and lower phone bills. It charges the users in credits per minute which can be earned through advertisements and promotions or purchased for a fee.

Closely partnering with the largest telecommunication operators worldwide, the Dingtone app ― which can be found in Apple App Store or Google Play store ― allows users to make unlimited free phone calls, send free SMS text messages, and connect with people around the world. The company currently serves more than 100 million users around the world.

Tiger Liu, the Vice President of Product at Dingtone, stated that the company is committed to continuing to support all businesses, specifically black-owned businesses, by providing free and affordable phone services, rewards, and tips for business owners, all as part of its brand culture.

“Black history is still being made today,” Liu said. “Dingtone will continue to help Black-owned businesses with flexible and reliable phone services. Together we’re working towards a better future.”

Liu added that the Dingtone app includes a number of capabilities, including making and sharing multi-media content, setting up conference calls, and leaving voicemails to anyone, anywhere in the world, for free or at low rates.

He further added that Dingtone’s phone number service provides users a real phone number with a local area code and allows for a second, connected number for switching between personal and business lines.

“Dingtone also provides a subsidiary app, Dingtone Fax, which allows users to send and receive faxes without a fax machine or landline nearby,” Liu said.

For a long time in Nigeria, making an international call has been a luxury most Nigerians cannot afford. And now, there is news that the government and telecommunication companies are planning or have already increased call, SMS, and data tariffs. Making calls to family and friends who live abroad will almost be impossible for most low-income Nigerians.

Like Ebele’s new friend said, many Nigerian international businesspeople use Dingtone. But there are still many businesspeople, including ordinary Nigerians, who are yet to discover this opportunity Ebele has just discovered.

“This is wonderful. I’m yet to believe it,” Ebele said. “I’ll let my family and friends know about this.”