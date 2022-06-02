Mrs. Olayinka David-West, faculty member, Lagos Business School

By Juliet Umeh

Technology has evolved and also changed the ways of doing things. However, Nigeria appears to be behind.

Speaking during a summit organised by Vanguard Newspaper last week, an Associate Dean, Lagos Business School, LBS, Prof. Olayinka David-West, who was worried about Nigeria’s laidback technology said that the industrial revolution is over while the fourth industrial revolution is here already.

She challenged the country to adopt an industrial revolution mindset.

She said: “We need to adapt ourselves to that mindset and that thinking. We have choices to make, and one of the choices is to go on either technological unemployment or creative disruption.

“And, it is a choice that we need to make because whether we like it or not, we are moving towards technological unemployment.

“One of the things we observed is that we don’t feature technology in terms of operationalisation. When we do a compendium of government investment and opportunities, you will find out that the opportunities are still looking behind, not looking ahead.

On how to revitalise things, David-West said that Nigeria needs policies that work not pronouncements.

She said: “I go back to 2012 when we had the Right of Way agreement; it’s yet to be implemented. And what does that mean? We need digital infrastructure across the 774 local governments in Nigeria because with that digital infrastructure, we cannot do a lot of things that we need to do.

“Today in Europe, you see them operating what is called a digital mobile scheme, in other words, you don’t need to leave your home to work and what they do is that they are attracting young people into different communities that have an aging population.

“And all they say is that come and live and work here and you can have access to what you need to work anywhere.”

However, she suggested that the environment has to be conducive, stable and the infrastructure has to be available.

She advised: “We have to ensure that digital and financial infrastructure are there and then we will realise that every other sector will flow along.

“Of course, we see today that if education, manufacturing, agriculture and every other sector are digitalised, that’s how we will see the multiplier effect and also the efficiency and productivity gains that we want to see in our economy.”