The amount of time spent by the world population on social media continues to grow with many spending their time on their mobile phones.

In Nigeria, social media is a major news disemination vehicle. It plays a critical role in how people consume news.One of the individuals championing the transformation is Kemi Adebayo, the publisher of Kemi Filani News.

On how the news platform was created, she said:”Kemi Filani’s blog started as a personal community blog in 2012 and was birthed out of the passion for being heard after being inspired by Channel’s TV during my compulsory national service youth corps at the media house as an online writer.The blog focused and thrived on entertainment stories and content focused on love and wedding stories” .

Asked how the news platform’s reinvention, she said:”In 2018, after six years of being solely run, Kemi Filani Blog metamorphosed into Kemi Filani News, a full-fledged online Nigerian Newspaper with well-trained writers, reporters, and editors with all hands on deck to serve millions of seeking readers daily”.

Shedding light on the highpoints of the KFN brand so far, she said:”In 2016, Kemi was named one of the top 100 below 30 influential Nigerian writers, and nominated as the best female blogger for 2019.

Today, Kemi Filani News is being recognized as a credible News Platform, thus becoming one of the leading voices redefining online information consumption”.

Also Adebayo noted that what makes the news platform unique is their insightful way of presenting news.

“What makes Kemi Filani News unique, is our insightful way of presenting news, everyday issues, features, and analysis in a professional manner that respects the rules of journalism”.