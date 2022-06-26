.

Finding what the heart is passionate about and making good use of it to the benefit of others is one of many things that would make one thrive in the world.

For Akwa Ibom state-born Bright Iboro Ime also known by his moniker, Melvin Vibes, pursing his passion for music and carving a niche for himself in the society is all he is after.

Melvin Vibes who is still a student has over the years been able to juggle his music career while striving to get an education, releasing songs that have kept him in the limelight and on a steady journey to stardom.

The young singer seems to have successfully captured the hearts of his fans and music lovers all over the world with his new song, “39 problems”.

The song which is produced by Kriz Beat is a follow-up to his other songs that have been released over the years seems to have caught the fancy of many, making the song yet another hit.

Melvin Vibes has said he is proud of this new single and the kind of attention it has attracted.

According to him, the new sound ” 39 problems” has become one song that has been on repeat and is keeping his fans vibing to the sound.

“The song “39 problems” is my latest single and it’s a song that has was borne out of my ability to put my creativity to the test ; so far I’m happy that I’ve been able to thrill my fans and even the world with my music. My fans know very well that I don’t disappoint when it comes to releasing good music and the level of reception that this song has is proof that I’m doing it right”, he said.