By Ediri Ejoh

THE remittance of 11 electricity power distribution companies, DISCOs’, to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading PLC (NBET), has increased by over 6.03 per cent to N39, 814 billion in February 2022, from N37, 075 billion in the corresponding month of 2021, according to the latest report from the NBET.

According to the report, the DISCOs were issued an invoice of N66.332bn in February 2022, but could raise 60.02 percent about N39.814billion, leaving them with N26.517bn debt or 35.87 percent short of the total payment.

In February 2021 an invoice of N66.218billion was issued to the DISCOs but could raise 57 percent about N37.075 billion, leaving them with N29bn short of the total payment.

However, Ikeja Electric recorded the highest remittance to the tune of N7,772 billion in 2022 and N6,773 billion in 2021, as Yola DISCO recorded the lowest remittance of N233 million during the period.

Reacting the Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, called for a short and long term framework to address issues in the country’s power sector.

He said: “We need a government intervention and a long term interventions as well. For the short term, what is needed to address should be addressed ranging from insecurities, inadequate supply of gas etc,. Government should intervene and solve these crises.

“In the long term, the issue of power sector reform decentralization of the power supply and rely less on the national grid. This is to enable less pressure on the grid so these collapses would not be pronounced. Nigeria is too big for the kind of centralized power we are operating currently.

Also, Mr. Adetayo Adegbemle, Convener and Executive Director, PowerUp Nigeria, an Electricity Consumer Right and Power Sector Policy Advocacy organization, lamented that the high collection figures did not impact on the quality of service being delivered to consumers.

He said: “However, it’s good that the DISCOs Accounts has been escrowed, and this is making us see a fairer “close to the mark” details of Commerical and Collection figures. What we have not been able to do anything about is the Technical aspect.

“DISCOs are not investing in their Distribution Networks, and hopefully, this spike in collections will help with that, and of course, with regulatory direction.”

He also said: “The truth remains that we cannot solve the power sector problems without solving the larger Nigerian problems. The economy has not been growing in the last few years, which has also adversely affected by power of every Nigerians.

“We have also established that an energy poor nation will have a poor economy. Factories cannot compete with global market, ultimately leading to shutdowns; those running are running below capacity, with eventual domino effect on employment.

“Our youth population keeps increasing every year, and the market keeps shrinking. We did a documentary recently where you will Barbers and Welders sharing their experience. So, it’s a ripple effect all over.

“We have made our mistakes, and we need to show how much we have learned, at least since privatization started in 2013. It a sector reform that we are doing. We need to get our Policy Executioners right. Put the right people in NERC first. People with the cojones, and willingness to do what’s right for the power sector, for Nigerians.

“I have led personally the call for TCN to be broken down into more functional unit. Let’s have multiple interconnected Grids, we also get to create competitive markets. Then Distribution Companies can be recalled or recapitalized, let’s refocus them. Banks did it, and it worked.

“Then this thing about DISCOs monopoly should be discouraged. Yes, they have had how many years to recoup the “investments” they brought, but we have not seen any improvement in service being rendered to Consumers. Let us, at the minimum, sub-franchise these DOSCOs.”