Covid-19 has transformed social media interactions, and a burgeoning community of producers is keeping up with relatable, language-neutral, and authentic material.

Popular media influencer Sulaiman Aisha Ewawunmi has described how she became famous during the pandemic after posting images of herself on Twitter.

Ewawunmi, who is well-known on social media for her attractiveness and distinctive body shape, stated that she does not intend to become an influencer until 2020.

The 24-year-old influencer, who was born and raised in Lagos, is from Kogi State.

She went to the University of Ilorin to study Home Economics and Food Science (UNILORIN).

Speaking with our reporter yesterday in Lagos, she explained how positive and negative comments trail her images which she shared on social media during the pandemic. This she said made her known.

She also said she has worked with various brands including artists, telecommunication companies, and others.

The influencer added that she would like to continue serving humanity by supporting others.

She said: “I’m just this kind of person that loves posting my pictures and engaging people on Twitter because I really don’t know much about being an influencer at the time. Fortunately, my photos paved the way for me; they were everywhere, and they received both positive and negative engagements, resulting in an increase in followers.

“I’ve worked with a variety of companies, including Pepsi, MTN, Itel, Dano, Xiaomi, and many others. Also with Rema, Bella Shmurda, Oxlade, Adekunle Gold, Davido, and others.

“It’s been amazing and challenging at the same time; there have been many ups and downs; it’s not always easy to create content, especially when you want to give your clients the best, but you just have to keep doing it because it’s something I enjoy doing, something that was always in me but I never realized until now, even though it’s not what I planned to do, she said.

She also spoke on the challenges she encounters in order to influence the people’s decisions on a brand.

“Influencing is having a positive or negative impact on people’s lives. Making people accept what am telling them or posting is really challenging but it has been God in everything. Also, what I love doing and I will continue to do is assisting the people for us to have a better environment,” she added.