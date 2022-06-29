Great entrepreneurs can be born, made, or a mix of both. One thing is for sure, they must have passion and a burning desire for what they do. But the role of an entrepreneur can oftentimes be challenging and having just that may not be enough; a person must possess qualities of grit, well-roundedness, and confidence. Chrisna Ouk, better known as @chrisxatlas on Instagram has shown to possess all of these traits based off of his inspiring success story that derived from humble beginnings.

Chris’s success has led him to becoming a popular figure in the entrepreneurial space and his public presence has inspired thousands. He came from a lower-class family with no formal education and built a name for himself from the ground up.

Chrisna started his entrepreneurship journey when he was just 14-years-old. During his early-teens, he had already found ways to earn cash; he built computers, traded cryptocurrency, freelanced online, and sold hacked games to get some money. When he entered high school, he finally saved up a large sum of money and chose to use it to invest in himself. He decided he wanted to spend it on learning new passive income earning skills, so he chose to learn about the e-commerce and real estate industry.

After a few years of consistent learning and losing money through trial and error, his investment paid off. Chrisna made his first million dollars in high school through trading, e-commerce, and wholesale real estate.

“My start as an entrepreneur was rough. I went through many hardships and experienced many failures. I’ve been backstabbed by business partners, faced a variety of legal issues, and nearly lost all my money at one point. It’s also lonely as an entrepreneur. When I first told my closest friends and family about my goals and dreams they all belittled me and didn’t believe I could be successful. They told me that my dreams and ideas were stupid, risky, and had no shot at becoming successful because I wasn’t smart enough. I was viewed by them as an outcast because I didn’t follow society’s traditional route to success like following through with school, getting a degree, and securing a 9-5 job.” Chrisna said.

Although the role as an entrepreneur and business owner is one of the hardest careers, it’s also the most rewarding ones because it has an unlimited earning potential as long as you persevere and continue to work hard like Chris has.

Chrisna now lives a life of financial freedom and is using his influence to help people achieve their dream goals by sharing his knowledge and wisdom in the business and finance space. If you would like to learn more about Chrisna’s life or just want to learn how to escape the rat race, you can find Chris on Instagram under the username handle: chrisxatlas.