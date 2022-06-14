A 30-year-old housewife, Salma Abdullahi, was on Tuesday docked in a Kano Sharia Court for allegedly beating up her neighbour.

The police charged Abdullahi, who lives in Konar Takara Quarters, Kano, with causing grievous hurt.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdul Wada, told the court that Amina Suleiman of same address, reported the matter at the Konar Hudu Police Station on June 5.

The prosecutor said that the complainant alleged that at about 8. 30p.m the defendant hit the complainant with a blunt object in the left eye during an argument.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 165 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Judge, Malam Ismai’l Muhammed-Ahmed, granted her bail with a reliable surety, who must be her a relation.

He adjourned the matter until July 18 for summary trial.