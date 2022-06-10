Sharia law

A Kano Sharia Court on Friday ordered that a 32-year-old housewife, Ummi Hussain, be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged visa scam.

The police charged Hussain, who lives in Kofar yamma in Wudil local government area with alleged criminal breach of trust, cheating, conspiracy and misappropriation.

The Judge, Malam smai’l Muhammed-Ahmed ordered that Hussain be remanded pending legal advice from the Department of Public Prosecution.

He directed security agencies to intensify efforts at ensuring that the Hussain’s alleged accomplice be apprehended before the next hearing.

The Judge adjourned the matter until July 4 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that Majidda Sabo reported the matter at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command on June 9.

Wada said that the defendant conspired with her accomplice, Alhaji Alfa Muhammed, at large to obtain N825,000 from the complainant under the pretence of securing a Visa and other relevant documents to enable her and husband, Ali to travel to Saudi Arabia for the Lesser Hajj in 2019.

He noted that the complainant later discovered that the defendants had converted the money to their personal use.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 195, 120, 202, 206,313,322 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.