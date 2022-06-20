.As Lagos NUJ condemns act

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered an immediate investigation into Sunday’s attack by hoodlums on a press crew bus conveying journalists during arrival ceremony for All Progressives Congress APC, Presidential Candidate, Nola Tinubu on Lagos Island.

This came as Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Lagos State Council condemned the attack, describing it as “barbaric.”

The incident occurred between Ebute-Ero and Adeniji, Iga-Iduganran, during APC Tinubu’s visit to the palace of the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu 1.

In reaction to the incident, Sanwo-Olu, directed also that those involved must be fished out and made to face the law.

Cmmissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, who disclosed this on Monday, added that besides the order, the government will foot the hospital bills of those injured in the incident.

He said: “Lagos State Government condemns the incident. We hold the media in high esteem and the government has always ensured that they have a conducive environment to perform their duties.

“Nobody or group will be allowed to destroy our cordial relationship with the media. Lagos has no room for hooligans”.

NUJ condemns act

Also, the NUJ, Lagos State Council frowned at such act and described it as “dastard, barbaric, wicked and the height of lawlessness.”

Chairman of the union, Adeleye Ajayi , said, “We, therefore, call on the security operatives in the state to fish out the perpetrators of the attack and bring them to book in order to serve as deterrent to others.

“Journalists in Lagos State will continue to discharge their constitutional duties as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, unhindered in whatever way.

“We, urge our distinguished colleagues to be calm, law abiding and go about the discharge of their duties professionally, without any fear, as the NUJ will continue to engage all relevant stakeholders to prevent a recurrence.”