Former presidential aspirant Osayande Aghaze has thrown his weight behind Peter Obi of the Labour Party, saying the latter is his preferred candidate for the 2023 election.

In an interview where he endorsed Obi to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, Aghaze said other parties need to form a coalition to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to him, forming a coalition against the two parties will be a leverage to retire politicians from the colonial education and orientation era.

“For Nigeria to be rescued, we need a coalition against PDP and APC, which are the two political parties that house politicians from colonial times. These people have only allowed insecurity, unemployment, high level of corruption, amongst other challenges affecting the country at large. We don’t need someone whose life ambition is to become a president. Who we need is a technocrat who will make us progress individually and collectively.

“We need to be fruitful to ourselves that a President from either PDP or APC is a continuation of the incumbent, and is that what we genuinely want? I’m sure no sane person will say yes to this,” he stated.

Continuing, Aghaze said Obi is the right-man for the job, adding that Nigerians and other political parties should rally for him if indeed the interest of the country is what they have.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to perish the thought that their votes don’t count.

“If your vote doesn’t count, nobody will offer you money to buy. Take this from me, it counts, and you need to understand that your vote can forever change the game. The youth need to save this country, likewise the old.

“In this changing Global World of today, Nigeria as a country is lagging behind, due to the extreme exploitation of our human and Natural resources by our so-called corrupt leaders, and due to the absence of true leadership, many opportunists are trying to divide us, using tribal and religious sentiments. The youth of Nigeria must not allow this exploitation to continue, they have to do their parts to save Nigeria,” Aghaze added.