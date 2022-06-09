By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Public and Private Development Centre, PPDC, on Wednesday, charged residents in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, to hold the government at all levels accountable on community project delivery.

Speaking during a stakeholder engagement on service delivery, organised by PPDC and supported by VOICE Nigeria, in Abuja, the Programme Officer, PPDC, Margaret Laurence, stated that the engagement was to ensure stakeholders in the accountability space provide feedback on government executed projects.

She maintained that the Nigerian Citizens must rise to the occasion in holding the government accountable and be part of projects that are awarded in their communities

According to her, the project is all about how the citizens can access their rights to be involved in the contract that is being awarded within their community for proper accountability.

“On this basis, we decided to take a step forward and also collaborate with other Civil Society organizations so that they can speak independently.

“Today they are not hiding under the shadows of PPDC, even though we engaged them, but their findings are being shared and that is why we called the concerned communities for them to be involved and whatever you heard from them is first-hand information,” Margret added.

On his part, Dutse Alhaji Community representative, Ibrahim Husseini, said even though they are part of the FCT, the situation of most of the public secondary schools in the area are an eyesore.

Hussein, however, called on the government to adhere to its constitutional responsibilities by ensuring the welfare of the citizens are protected. .

His words: “During the rainy season our children do not go to school because school buildings are not properly taken care of. We are part of FCT. We should benefit from what those who are in the center are benefiting from.”

Similarly, Keima Ogunlana, who bemoaned the state of a Junior Secondary School, Phase 3 Abuja, and Primary Health Care Center, Gwarinpa, said that the government has been acting poorly on infrastructural maintenance.

She pointed out how People With Disabilities, PWDs, have been sidelined because of unfavourable public infrastructures.

She said: “When rain is falling, the hospital is always wet. People with disabilities cannot have access to the hospital. There is no drug and the toilet facility is not functioning. No light in the primary health care center.

“Also at the Junior secondary, the case is not different. Sometimes, children cannot come to school because of the nature of the classes.”