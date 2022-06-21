.

–— Laments downloading of experienced professional administrators in varsities

Dayo Johnson Akure

A former Chairman, Association of Registrars of Nigerian Universities (ARNU), Dr. Omojola Awosusi, has counselled the nation’s universities to always hire administrators that can add value to the institution.

Awosusi, who was also, the former Registrar of Ekiti State University, Ado -Ekiti state said this during the 5th Annual Registry Lecture series titled “Pathway to Overcoming Challenges on the Nigerian University System in the 21st Century: University Administrators and the Imperative of Value Addition”

According to him “a university aiming to have dedicated personnel who will add value on a continuous basis must itself add value to its estate through investment in digital technology.

Awosusi, said that “for Nigerian universities to be ranked among the best in the world, it is imperative for universities management to hire only potentially value- adding university administrators.

He decried the ineffectiveness of old adminstrative staffs of universities who were being paid without doing the job.

The guest lecturer described university administrator as a person who is “ubiquitous, involved in everything and anything” in the university system.

He added that there was need for staffs of the varsities to add value to the system.

He said, ” Every staff of a university must be encouraged to add value to the system.

Each institution must add value to its system in terms of ICT infrastructure, research facilities, teaching and learning deliverables.

“Each university must invest in staff training, especially that of non-teaching staff. What is neglected could be what will be affected.

“There is urgent need to stop downloading of experienced professional administrators in our universities.

“In every university today, there is a disused old registrar or bursar being paid for doing nothing.

The NUC should mandate the adoption of EDMS ( Electronic Document Management System) by all universities

“Universities should maximize the value of all staff. Qualified administrators must teach students while professional teachers must assist the institution to fix problems related with their areas of calling.

“Value addition must be recognized and motivated in the university system.”

Omojola called on Nigerian universities to embrace and invest in digital technology, saying a university aiming to have dedicated personnel who will add value on a continuous basis must itself add value to its estate through investment in digital technology.

He urged Nigerian universities to emulate the banking industry where a person is given multiple job roles to maximize personal utilization

“I do not believe that a modern university should be bifurcated such that more than 60 percent of its personnel will not be involved in the actual production, teaching and knowledge application.

“Excess staff should be re-trained for re-use in more critical areas of the system.

“The earlier this is done the better because certain jobs will soon become extinct when all system are fully digitalised.” he said.

Earlier, the Registrar of the Elizade University, Omololu Adegbenro, described Registry as the heartbeat of the university system said the annual lecture which started six years ago has become a vehicle of knowledge acquisition process and has become an essential part of the university.

Adegbenro said “the series of Registry Annual Lecture from the very beginning, we can comfortably say that the foundational vision of getting our minds renewed professionally through recurrent series of Annual Registry Lecture as a form of knowledge acquisition process has, indeed, been sustained and has become an essential part of the University.