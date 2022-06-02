File

•Says Hijab is allowed in all public schools

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin — Kwara State Government has directed the reopening of Oyun Baptist High School, in Ijagbo, Oyun Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

According to the government, the school should open tomorrow.

Recall that the school was shut about three months ago, following crisis between the Muslim and Christian stakeholders over students’ usage of Hijab in the school during which one life was lost.

The government also set up a panel on the development which had since submitted its report to Governor AbdulRazaq.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Mary Kemi Adeosun conveyed the governor’s directive in a statement made available to journalists in Ilorin, yesterday.

It reads, “The Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development wishes to announce the reopening of the Oyun Baptist High School, Ijagbo from Friday, June 3, 2022.

“Consequently, all teachers and students are directed to return to their classrooms while the government white paper committee continues the efforts to address pending issues related to the recent disturbance in the public school.

“The Ministry restates government’s position that any Muslim schoolgirl who desires to wear the hijab is allowed to do so in all public schools, including in Oyun Baptist High School Ijagbo, which is owned by the State Government and run with public resources.

“The Ministry’s decision to reopen the school is one of the government’s multi-prong approaches to return normalcy to the school.”

The statement urged all stakeholders in the area to give peace a chance and to respect the law, stressing that,”The government will not hesitate to shut the school again, among other things, if anything threatens the safety of the little children.

“The Ministry welcomes all our students back to school, and urges them to maximise their time in the classrooms, while relevant authorities also help them to fill any gaps.”

