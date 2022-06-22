By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than 16 kinsmen of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State were, Monday, reportedly murdered in a fresh attack by suspected armed herdsmen, who invaded Udei and Yelwata communities in Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The latest attack is coming about 10 days after a similar attack claimed several lives in Igama village, Edumoga Ehaje, Okpokwu LGA and four days after a lawmaker and his sibling were also murdered and beheaded by the marauders in Orokam, Ogbadibo LGA of the state.

The victims of the Udai and Yelwata attack were said to be timber dealers, who were waylaid at about 7 pm in the bush by the assailants and murdered while carrying out their businesses.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of Guma LGA, Mr Caleb, said five of the corpses had already been recovered while the search for the remains of 11 others was ongoing.

According to the chairman, “those killed were timber dealers, who, Monday evening, went to the bush to collect the timber they had cut from the forest in Mbagwen.

“It was when they were coming out of the forest that they met the armed herdsmen who attacked and killed them. They were 16 in number. So far, five corpses have been recovered out of the 16 persons that were attacked.”

The chairman, who described the attack as unwarranted and unprovoked, said he had already reported the matter to the police.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, said she was yet to receive details of the incident.

