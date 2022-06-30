…Hails IPOB leader over viral video peace appeal

By Steve Oko

Member representing Aba South state constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Obinna Ichita, has again, advocated political solution as the best option to resolve the Federal Government’s issues with the detained Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Kanu who was renditioned from Kenya in June 2021, is standing trial for treasonable felony at the Federal High Court Abuja.

The lawmaker urged the Federal Government to heed appeals from eminent Nigerians to dialogue with Kanu and other agitators of self determination with a view to finding lasting solution to the rising tension in the country.

Hon. Ichita advised the Federal Government “to view Kanu from the prism of a factor worthy of consideration in the search for lasting peace in South East and not just as the cause of insecurity therein”.

” When I earlier offered the above advice to Government, I was positive that this view was borne out of a genuine and objective assessment of the situation in our land”, Ichita added.

The lawmaker who spoke on the heels of the recent dismissal of Kanu’s bail application by the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, argued that the release of the IPOB Leader would tremendously help to dounce the growing tension in the South East.

He said that “many people believe that the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the refusal of the courts to grant him bail might not be unconnected to the statement allegedly made by the president in his response to the British Prime Minister when the later reportedly enquired about the status of Kanu, who is also a citizen of the United Kingdom.”

Ichita who is the Leader of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in Abia State, said that South East had had enough tension, hence the need to restore peace to the region.

His words: “As always, I am in support of a political solution to the issues that Kanu has with the Nigerian state. Many people hold same view across the length and breath of the federation.

“There is always a solution to every problem. After all, many agree strongly that some issues raised by Kanu are germaine. These can, and should be addressed in this search for a lasting peace.

“Importantly too, everyone desires and deserve to live in a condition of peace and Justice. Let us give peace a chance. A lasting peace is what will heal our land.

“Many believe that the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should be considered in the search for peace and stronger national integration. Let peace reign!”

The lawmaker commended the IPOB Leader for his appeal for peace in a viral video during his last court appearance in Abuja, a development, he said had helped to dounce tension in the zone as many of his followers were no longer in doubt that he is alive.

“No one can deny the fact that had Mazi Nnamdi Kanu not personally directed his followers to maintain peace as seen in the viral video, perhaps, some misguided fellows would have caused serious unrest as a result of the continued detention of the IPOB leader.

“The video is the typical Kanu that I know. Many have hailed his emotional intelligence but those who know him would have no qualms identifying the fact that the man as always, means what he was saying as he always says what he means.

“Again, I call on the federal government not to jettison the advise of the special Igbo delegation led by Pa Mbazuike Amaechi to President Buhari on the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu”, the lawmaker pleaded.