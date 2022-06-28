The human skin serves as protection to the internal human organs.

It is one of the most complicated tissues in the body and interestinly also the largest part.

The skin plays a crucial role in providing air, watertight and a flexible barriers that regulate systems within the body.

According to U.S-based Cleveland Clinics, the skin also protects against germs, regulates body temperature and enables touch sensations.

The clinic, one of the leading health institutions in the U.S. said the skin’s main layers include the epidermis, dermis and hypodermis and is prone to many problems, including skin cancer, acne, wrinkles and rashes.

Given the sensitive nature and importance of the skin, it is expected that it should be treated with utmost care.

While many people have kept this advice, others consider it necessary to ‘tone’ the skin complexion with various skin products, and in some instances, substances considered harmful to the skin.

Dr Seemal Desia, a Clinical Assistant Professor of Dermatology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in a report published in The Dermatologist decried the poor regulation of these products in many countries, saying that the use of indiscriminate use of these products could have devastating consequences for the skin.

Some of the implications, he said, are blistering, skin cracking, blue-blacking, darkening of the skin, body odor, thinning skin and skin cancer.

He, therefore, cautioned against reckless use of bleaching creams because of the adverse health consequences.

Desia added that in some cases, people using skin bleaching products develop a condition called exogenous ochronosis, a rare but permanent adverse effect in which blue and purple pigmentation appears after a long term use of bleaching cream.

