Jimoh Lateef Agbalaya popularly known as Jiron is a musical genius by excellence. His style of music is unique and refined with a defining genre peculiar only to him. The artiste is currently working on some new projects which is set to heavily hit our speakers and radios soon.

It’s no longer news that this year’s Headies Awards would be held in the US this September. The euphoria has been limitless and several appraisals have been given to the management of the words, Smooth Promotions for attaining this milestone.

Excited about this year’s awards holding in the US Jiron had this to say, “Headies Award going to America is indeed a good one but not only for Nigerians but for Africa as a whole. Afrobeats have taken over now and the awards going to America would give the artistes more recognition. Even if the Americans are trying to do anything Afro awards related, Headies featuring the awards this year has gone a step further. For me, it wouldn’t make sense if others choose to celebrate our own and I must commend them for doing this.”