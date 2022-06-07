Dear Bunmi,

I was in love with my boyfriend for close to a year, when he had a misunderstanding with his wife and moved in with me. He’s always been responsible for the rent and I was happy to finally have him all to myself.

Recently, he told me there had been reconciliatory moves by both sides of the family, and he’s set to go back to his wife because of the children. He said the move wouldn’t affect our relationship. But how can that be, when he would no longer be living with me?

Esther, by e-mail.

Dear Esther,

You make it sound as if you’re competing with your lover’s wife, but it’s a competition you’re unlikely to win. When he moved in with you, he probably thought his marriage was on the rocks. But the reality is that, apart from his wife, he has to consider his children.

It’s fruitless trying to get things back to where they were before. And going back to being a mistress would leave you feeling bitter and used. Next time you fall in love, look for someone who is free to love you.

Share your problems and release your burden. Write now to Dear Bunmi, Vanguard Newspapers, P.M.B 1007, Apapa, Lagos, or [email protected]