.

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

The Hausa/Fulani traders at Alaba Rago Market, has slammed N50 millions damages on the Lagos State Government alongside two of its commissioners and Inspector General of Police over alleged discrimination and eviction notice issued to them.

Also joined in the suit before the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos are the Commander, Lagos Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) as respondents.

The traders are asking for the sum of N50 million, as damages from the respondents for allegedly discriminating against them as Hausa/Fulani.

The suit was filed against the respondents by the traders’ leaders, who are listed as applicants.

They are Alhaji HusaiiI Lajawa, Alhaji Hamisu Mansur, Alhaji Muhammed Aminu and Pastor J.T. Assan.

Among the reliefs sought by the applicants are; “A declaration that the removal of notice pasted only on the applicants at the market, who are Nigerian of the Hausa/Fulani extraction on the basis of their tribe while none was served on the Igbo and Yoruba who occupies Alaba International Market and Tanzan Market respectfully is discriminatory and a breach of the Applicant’s fundamental right as guaranteed by Section 42 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

“A declaration that the removal of notice pasted on the applicant’s properties at Alaba Rago Market without following due process is unlawful and a breach of the Applicant’s right to properties as guaranteed by Section 43 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The applicants through their counsel, O.K. Salawu and S.A. Salaudeen, are also asking the court for a declaration that the removal of notice pasted on the applicants property at the market who are Nigerians of the Hausa/Fulani extraction without any justifiable reason and thereby denying the Applicants of their means of livelihood and in breach of the Applicants Fundamental Right to life as provided and guaranteed under Section 33 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

They also sought for an Order of injunction restraining the respondents from removing the applicants from their market at Alaba Rago Market, Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State without any alternative.

“An Order of injunction restraining the respondent from demolishing the Alaba Rago Market where the applicants carries on their business and validly allocated to them by the respondents”.

The applicants’ suit is supported with 22 paragraph affidavit, and according to their counsel, O.K. Salawu and S.A. Salaudeen, it has been served on all the respondents.

But no date has been fixed by the court to hear the suit.