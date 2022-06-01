By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Bishop, Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Amichi, Rt. Rev. Ephraim Ikeakor, has lambasted politicians in Nigeria and the southeast in particular for their alleged indifference to the insecurity and killings in Nigeria and the South East, describing them as shameless and heartless lots, whose only interest is in primary elections that will usher them into political office to continue looting.

Bishop Ikeakor who described the insecurity in Nigeria as rising astronomically to an alarming rate urged the electorate to shock the politicians with their votes in the elections proper, by voting for those who care and have feelings for the masses.

Bishop Ikeakor, who lamented that the insecurity, killings, and style of the killings particularly being witnessed in the southeast are alien to Ndigbo, however, appealed to the perpetrators to halt the killings and embrace peace no matter their provocations and grievances.

Bishop Ikeakor, who was visibly worried, while addressing newsmen during the Pre-Synod Press Conference for the 2nd Session of the 5th Synod of Diocese of Amichi, held at St Peter’s Anglican Church, Umudim, Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area, Anambra State, wondered why people are killed, kidnapped and attacked on the roads but all that the politicians care about is primary elections preparatory for their entry into political offices.

“There is general insecurity in Nigeria but politicians, both elected and appointed are consumed in primary elections that will usher them into political offices to continue looting. If something drastic is not done by the federal and state governments in Nigeria to halt the rising insecurity in the country in no distant time, we will be compared to the most unsecured country.

“The level of insecurity in Nigeria is enough to place it next to Afghanistan in Central Asia. Nigeria is already on the verge of becoming a failed state. The indices of a failed state have all manifested in the country.

“It is unfortunate that despite rising cases of insecurity currently ravaging the country, politicians have been busy strategizing for the next elections, in the name of primary elections, while people were being killed and kidnapped on daily basis.

“The indices of a failed state is showing vividly in Nigeria. The depreciating Nigerian currency, education system already in shambles, devastated health sector and unstable political system, and rising insecurity, are all glaring in the country.

“The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, has been on strike, but the politicians are only interested and occupied with primaries for the next election. I think the only remedy is when the youth and other members of society decide to take their destiny into their hands by voting into power credible leaders.

“ASUU is even part of the nation’s problem because their members conduct elections that brought into office the politician that is decisively dealing with them. University Professors are ASUU members, and they were used to conduct elections, flawed elections that enthroned those politicians into power.”