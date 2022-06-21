Bauchi , Sokoto, Kaduna to arrive Madinah today

By Kemi Balogun

Another set of pilgrims from Lagos numbering 400 were airlifted from Murtala Muhammad International Airport to Madinah on Tuesday.

The AZMAN flight AZM2362 which departed Lagos to Madinah at 20:31hrs, arrived Madinah 2:40am. The flight ferried 175 males and 225 females.

At the moment, over 9000 pilgrims have been transported to the holy land in 20 flights.

Also, 402 pilgrims from Sokoto State have been airlifted this morning aboard Flynas. They are expected to arrive Madinah by 2pm.

Again, MAXAIR flight VM3015 departed Bauchi to Madinah via Kano at 04:31hrs with 545 Bauchi pilgrims and 10 Officials.. The flight has 306 males and 165 females.

Today Kaduna will launch its first flight to the holy land.

