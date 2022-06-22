.

By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state chairman of pilgrims welfare agency(PWA)Alhaji Haruna Abubakar Mai tandu has said that, the maiden flight from Kebbi state is expected to take off on June the 23rd 2022 and some 2,128 will be airlifted to Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj.

According to him no pregnant women will be allowed to board the plane as all female pilgrims will be screened and tested on pregnancy therefore none will evade.

He explained that, part of the safety measures taken to protect pilgrims and officials of the agency include the presentation of yellow card by each pilgrim across the genders which is the evidence of covid19 vaccination otherwise no pilgrim will be allowed into the camp.

Haruna stressed that a habitable accommodation has been secured for all the pilgrims including transport arrangements from Jeddah airport to Mecca city and other be places designated for Hajj rituals.

He urged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria while in the holy Land “I enjoy you all to exhibit good morals,keep off crimes and other social vices.