The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, says a total of 2,229 Pilgrims would perform the 2022 Hajj from the state.

The board’s Executive Secretary, Alhaji Mohammed Abba-Danbatta, stated this on Saturday in Kano at a news conference on preparations for the Hajj operations.

He said that the board is already in talks with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on the airline to transport the State intending pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

“We are already discussing with NAHCON on the airline and any moment from now, we will reach a position on the issue,” he said.

He said that the Board is prepared and ready to airlift its intending pilgrim, but only waiting for the turn of the state to leave.

“All items necessary for the Hajj operations, including bags, hijabs, uniform, among others, have been distributed to intending pilgrims.

“We have requested for more allocation in Kano, once it is approved, we will increase the number of our intending pilgrims,” he said.

The executive secretary said that the intending pilgrims have been tutored and educated on Hajj operations by other sister agencies, like Custom and NAPTIP, to educate them on the do’s and don’ts of the Saudi Arabian government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NAHCON has approved three carriers to transport Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

The airlines are: Azman Air, Max Air and Flynass. (NAN)