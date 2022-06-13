.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Intending pilgrims from Kaduna state have been urged to adhere strictly to the tenets of Islam while on pilgrimage.

The Executive Secretary, Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Yakubu Arrigasiyyu stated while addressing intending pilgrims who were undergoing screening at the Hajj Camp in Mando, Kaduna.

According to him, it is important for them to seek relevant knowledge of all hajj rituals so that they can perform the pilgrimage successfully.

“This year’s hajj fare is on the high side, it would not be right for you to converge on the Holy City and not perform the pilgrimage well. It is important that you meet officials who are experienced and knowledgeable to guide you on all the rituals expected of you,” he said.

The Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Sani Anchau said about 2491intending pilgrims will be airlifted to the Holy Land via Azman airlines.

According to him , intending pilgrims who will be airlifted in batches will be drawn from different Local Government Areas.

“Due to the corona pandemic, intending pilgrims are expected to receive the 3 doses of the corona vaccination which is a major criteria for visa issuance. So only those whose visas are ready at a particular time, irrespective of their LGAs will be screened and airlifted to the holy land,” he said.

Anchau however assured that, all visas will be ready and available within the expected time frame of the airlift.

Journalists observed that the Hajj Camp which was not in use for two years due to the corona pandemic has been renovated and the environment made serene for intending pilgrims to stay before airlift.