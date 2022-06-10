.

By Adeola Badru

As part of efforts to ensure an improved delivery of maternal health care services and reduce maternal mortality, the HACEY Health Initiative in partnership with IPRD Solutions, has trained over 290 health workers from 95 primary health facilities across 17 local government areas within Oyo State on the use of mobile technology for data collection and maternal health service provision.

HACEY, in a statement made available to Saturday Vanguard, indicated that a supportive supervision has been carried out to understand the progress recorded in the Impact health project, and the existing gaps that may prevent the achievement of the desired results.

The statement added: “The Impact health project is an initiative designed and implemented by the HACEY Health Initiative in partnership with IPRD Solutions to improve the delivery of maternal health care services and reduce maternal mortality.”

“In Oyo State, the project runs independently and provides support for the state government’s Tomotiya Health Campaign, which promotes access to improved maternal health services and malaria prevention commodities for pregnant women in the state.”

“To achieve this goal, over 290 health workers from 95 primary health facilities across 17 local government areas within the state were engaged and trained on the use of mobile technology for data collection and maternal health service provision at the facility.”

“Over 30,000 units of Malaria Rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits and 10,000 Intermittent Preventive Therapy in pregnancy (IPTpSP) were also distributed across these implementing health facilities to facilitate early identification and prevention of malaria in pregnancy.”

“The organization through two teams from the organization’s Research and Development department in May visited the 17 local government areas (LGAs) which includes; Oluyole, Olorunsogo, Atisbo, Kajola, Iseyin, Ogbomoso South & North, Ibarapa East & Central, Oyo East, Atiba, Egbeda, Ona Ara, Akinyele, Ibadan North, Ibadan Southwest and Ibadan Northeast respectively.”

“The purpose of the supervision was to retrain the health workers and provide technical support to on the use of the digital health system and at the same time engage them in a focus group discussion.”

“Data from the process show that the app’s user rating is five (5) in terms of design. More than two-thirds of the health workers that participated in the discussion believe that the app is easy to use on a day-to-day basis when compared to similar applications from other projects.”

“However, challenges like poor internet services, and inadequate human resources at the primary health centres limits the usage of the system at the facilities,” the statement said.

According to the health workers, the system has improved their antenatal care record-keepingkeeping process, and this is attributable to the detailed information that is required to be collected from each patient.

Also emphasized was the reduction in the incidence of malaria-induced maternal death in the implementing facilities as a result of the provision of the preventive therapy provided by the Impact Health project.

“One key success story reported from the health workers is how the project has increased their capacity on the use of digital health technology and their work effectiveness.”

“Even though a good number of the health workers at the primary healthcare level are not proficient in the use of advanced technology, they are confident that trainings provided through the Impact Health project will enable them to be better users of digital health platforms and also to integrate technology to improve health care delivery.”

“To ensure the achievement of the project goal by the targeted period, participants highlighted the need to extend the intervention to all other facilities in the state as it is belithat that the intervention is required and in the right track for the achievement of Universal Health Care Coverage,” the statement concluded.