.

Two executive directors of Enugu-based nightclub, Gustavo By Cubana, Dubem Oguegbu aka Dubby Gustavo and his partner, Papi Chulo alias Papi Gustavo have announce today the renewal of their ambassadorial deal with RemyMartin Nigeria as Brand influencers

The joyous duo announced the renewal dear on their separate Instagram pages @dubby_gustavo and @papi_gustavo expressing their excitements with the deal and seizing the opportunity to thank billionaire businessman and Chairman of Cubana Group, Obi Cubana for being the force behind their success.

“I am so happy to announce to you guys that we have renewed our smooth juicy business contract with RemyMartin Nigeria ❤️as Brand influencers. We are happy to continue this business relationship. Make we dey jolly dey go with a cognac with class @remymartinng #remymartinng #influencers #kingsoftheeast #Cognac #cubanagroup #Gustavo” Dubby Gustavo gleefully writes on his Instagram page.

In this same vein, their contract was also extended by Glenfiddich Nigeria after the expiration of the one signed last year.

“We are also super delighted to announce the renewal of our fat contract with the best single malt whisky in the world as brand ambassadors. Partnership wey dey sweet na der we die put. Abeg anywhere u see @papi__gustavo bill am o. #glenfiddich_ng #GlenfiddichNigeria #glenfiddich #Grace #Wethebest #kingsoftheeast

Dubem Oguegbu popularly known as Dubby Gustavo, a partner at Gustavo By Cubana Nightclub has boasted that there is no nightclubbing experience like the one offered by the Gustavo By Cubana which is affiliated to the Cubana Group owned by Obi Cubana.

Dubby Gustavo and his fellow Executive Director, Papi Chulo alias Papi Gustavo run the nightclub from day to day, bringing exciting innovations to wow the high profile night-clubbers who throng the club every day of the week.

“Gustavo By Cubana was born on December 4, 2019. Enugu needed that Cubana vibe because there is no party like a Cubana party all over Nigeria,” he once said in an interview.

“Our services are premium, we travel a lot, so we bring back the great experiences we had to our club.. The style and manner we serve is totally different from others because we add class to it. Cubana is a lifestyle and it’s pure Luxury. We only do premium,” he added.