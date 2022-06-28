.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

A well known woman leader in Isuokoma community of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Mrs. Juliana Uzor, has been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen

Vanguard learnt that the woman leader was abducted in her farmland in over a week ago, without any hope of being released by her abductors.

Recall that the trraditional Ruler of the community, Eze Ambrose Ogbu, was equally kidnapped in the night of Wednesday last week.

The abductors of the royal father have demanded N2m (two hundred million) naira ransom for his release.

Sources in the community who confirmed the abduction of Mrs. Juliana Uzor, said she was kidnapped four days before the traditional ruler was abducted at his Palace.

One of the leaders in the community who pleaded anonymity, lamented that both the woman leader and the their traditional ruler were still in the hands of the kidnappers.

He said the two incidents have caused serious fear and panic in the hitherto peaceful community.

He begged their abductors to release them unhurt .

“We are in shock because barely four days after her abduction ,the traditional ruler of the community was also picked and taken to an unknown destination. Her name is Mrs. Juliana Uzor, she was kidnapped at her farm near Onu Esu.

“She is from Uburu but married a Naval officer from Isu. Her husband died during her first pregnancy but she chose to stay with his family. She’s very active in community mobilization, and a born leader. I’ve known her since 1979 in secondary school”.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi command, Chris Anyanwu, was not available for comment as at the time of filling this report.