By Marie-Therese Nanlong & Charly Agwam

The District Head of Panyam in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Aminu Derwan, was yesterday, abducted by gunmen, who invaded his palace in the early hours of the day.

It would be recalled that Derwan was among the contestants who sought to be the Mishkagham Mwaghavul, the Paramount Ruler of the Mwaghavul people, but he lost the contest by a vote to the winner.

He was abducted about five days after the contest as the armed men stormed his palace in Panyam shooting sporadically to scare the community members.

A community source said: “They came in the midnight in large numbers and well-armed.

“They surrounded the compound and made a frantic attempt to gain entrance into the house. At about 12.25 am, they were able to break into the house and kidnapped him.”

The source confirmed a demand has been made for ransom saying: “They have made contact with the family and asked for N150 million.”

The Plateau State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the abduction was silent on the ransom demand but said:

“My people are working, the Commissioner of Police, everybody is on the matter, we are very capable and on top of the situation. If more information comes, we will make it known to you.

In a related development, the village head of Zira Village in Toro Local government area of Bauchi State, Yahya Saleh Abubakar and his son, Habibu Saleh, have been kidnapped by gunmen.

Speaking on the incident, yesterday, the District Head of Lame, Aliyu Lame, said the incident happened Saturday night and that the kidnappers are yet to contact the family.

On his part, Bauchi State Police spokesman, SP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, also confirmed the incident.

Vanguard News