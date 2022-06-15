Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly kidnapped an Umuahia- based journalist Chuks Onuoha.

It was gathered that Onuoha was kidnapped at his residence at Ohuhu in Umuahia North LGA in Abia State.

Onuoha was a former Abia correspondent of The Sun Newspaper.

Meanwhile, the President-General of the community, Suleiman Anyalewechi, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

Anyalewechi disclosed that the secretary of the community briefed him last night that some men took Chucks Onuoha away.

He explained that they were not sure what it was all about until this morning when the kidnappers established contact with the family that he is in their custody.