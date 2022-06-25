.

The Niger Police Command on Saturday confirmed the abduction of two residents of Doma village by gunmen in Lapai Local Government Area of the state.

DSP Wasiu Abiodun, Command Public Relations Officer, announced this to the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

Abiodun said on June 22, suspected kidnappers abducted two victims from Duma village, Lapai while working in a farm and disappeared into the forest in Rafin-Daji, Abaji area

” Unfortunately, Police tactical team with some vigilante members who were on rescue operation, engaged the kidnappers while one of the vigilante members lost his life.

He said the Police teams were on the trail of the hoodlums to apprehend them.

Abiodun appealed to residents, especially rural dwellers, to remain calm as Police and other security agencies would not relent in the ongoing fight against banditry.

He called for support for security agencies by giving intelligence information that could aid in apprehending criminal elements in the state.

He also called on them not to hesitate to report any person or group of persons with gunshot injuries to the nearest security outfit for necessary action.