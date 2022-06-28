By Chinedu Adonu

There was tension in Enugu as gunmen invaded a drinking joint at Akwuke, Enugu South Local Government Area of the state and shot dead a pregnant woman and a vigilante member.

The daredevils also shot a secondary school girl who is now receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

It was gathered that the three hefty gunmen on mask stormed the relaxation center around 8:00pm on Saturday and ordered everybody to lie down.

The owner of the joint who also lives in the same compound where he is running the drinking joint, sensed danger and escaped through the back door but his pregnant wife was not so lucky as the men pursued her into her kitchen and shot her dead.

A young man, whose name was given as Nonso, one of the vigilante members, who was having a good time at the joint tried to escape and was also shot dead.

The pregnant woman’s maidservant who was also helping out in the joint was shot in the leg and is now receiving treatment at a hospital.

Vanguard learnt that the gunmen had earlier gone into a compound inside Akwuke and demanded to see another young man but the man was not at home prompting them to come for the owner of the drinking joint, Hon. Felix Onyia, the immediate past counsellor representing Akwuke ward at the Enugu South legislative assembly.

An eyewitness who claimed anonymous said he saw everything live.

“I was there live and saw everything. I asked the woman to prepare fish for and I was drinking, waiting for the fish when we had lie down all of you.

“NwaGod, Hon.Onyia was sitting on the other side with Nonso, the vigilante man that was shot. When they told us to lie down, I quickly moved into one of the rooms and from there, I jumped through the window and they saw me but did not shot me. It was later I learnt that they shot NwaGod’s wife and shot Nonso, the security man also. They also shot the girl that is serving in the bear palour,” he said.

He said that it was only God that saved him because he could have been shot. He pointed out that others who were at the drinking joint were not hurt because it seemed that they purposely came for the former councillor, Hon. Felix Onyia, alias NwaGod.

“The way they came straight to his house, “NwaGod” and shot his wife when he escaped is an indication that they came purposely for him,” a resident said.

He said that he wouldn’t know why they came for him, but pointed out that something must have prompted the visit of the gunmen that came in a vehicle for the attack.

The police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, when contacted on phone in the morning demanded for a message to allow him address the issue quickly.

After hours of sending messages both on WhatsApp and as SMS, Ndukwe is yet to reply.

“Please send me SMS to allow me address it quickly,” Ndukwe asked.